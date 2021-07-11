Tribal leaders continued to voice a united front for salmon recovery in the Snake River Basin and across the Pacific Northwest on Thursday as the two-day Salmon and Orca Summit in Shelton, Wash. came to a close, writes Lewiston Tribune reporter Eric Barker. “We are all in this together,” said Leonard Forsman, chairman of the Suquamish Tribe of Washington and president of the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians. “I think that was the goal — to bring salmon recovery in a more unified approach.”
There were signs that those voices all speaking at once are beginning to be heard and to resonate with some political leaders. Rep. Earl Blumenauer and Gov. Kate Brown, both Oregon Democrats who had previously expressed some support for Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson’s dam breaching concept, addressed the summit in recorded messages. Brown pushed for Simpson’s Columbia Basin Initiative that would breach the four lower Snake River dams and spend billions to replace lost hydropower generation, help farmers get their wheat to market and assist communities such as Lewiston in adjusting to the loss of slackwater.
