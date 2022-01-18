Idaho could build a new 848-bed women’s prison south of Boise, remodel other existing prison housing units, shift inmates around and save money in the long run, state prisons chief Josh Tewalt told lawmakers on Tuesday.
“Our beds are significantly misaligned,” he told the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. “On any given day, I have over 1,000 men who are minimum custody who are being housed in a medium-custody bed. … Having people in beds above their needed security classification is problematic. Secondly, it’s more expensive.”
The nearly $160 million plan, endorsed by the state Board of Correction in July, would add more than 1,000 net beds to Idaho’s prison system. It would tap one-time state surplus funds and avoid bonding, saving tens of millions in interest costs, Tewalt said; and allow Idaho to bring the 475 inmates currently housed in out-of-state private prisons back to Idaho.
All told, the plan calls for the new women’s facility, which would come in addition to the existing women’s prison in Pocatello and cost $112.4 million; a new 280-bed, two-story unit at the Idaho State Correctional Institution to replace an existing medical unit and house aging and infirm inmates in 140 beds on its first floor in ADA-compliant housing, with another 140 beds for medium-custody general population inmate on the second floor, at $33.4 million; remodels of two aging and outdated housing units at ISCI, at a cost of $1.7 million; and construction of a new 100-bed community re-entry center in Pocatello, at $12 million.
Sen Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, co-chair of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, noted after Tewalt’s budget hearing Tuesday, “the number is significantly lower” than the $500 million new prison Idaho’s been talking about since 2018.
“The number is much more friendly than the numbers we were looking at,” Agenbroad said.
“It’s going to take a deeper dive from the committee,” he said. “At first blush, I think it makes sense to bring our prisoners back to Idaho where their support systems are, and significantly reduce recidivism.”