Firefighters from various agencies gather prior to a press conference at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise on Tuesday. The press event was hosted as a way to promote National Wildland Firefighter Day which is celebrated on July 2.
Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer speaks during a press conference at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise on Tuesday. The press event was hosted as a way to promote National Wildland Firefighter Day which is celebrated on July 2.
As the weather heats up and dries out, wildfire season is looming in the West, and with it brings an inherent risk to the men and women who battle the blazes.
National Wildland Firefighter Day, established last year on July 2, is officially Sunday, but leaders from different agencies gathered Tuesday at the National Interagency Fire Center to recognize the occasion.
“Wildfires transcend boundaries and know no limits,” said Meagan Conry, deputy assistant director of fire and aviation at the Bureau of Land Management. “This requires a coordinated and collaborative response. Interagency partnerships like those represented here today play a vital role in accomplishing this mission.”
National Wildland Firefighter Day coincides with Wildland Firefighter Week of Remembrance, held annually June 30 to July 6, to honor those who have died in the line of duty.
