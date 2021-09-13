We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
About two dozen NIFC officials, tribal representatives, and prominent Idaho Democrats are gathered at the National Interagency Fire Center awaiting President Joe Biden's arrival. "We're just going to be here to welcome the president and hear him say a few words," said state Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, who had just arrived after navigating through the loud protesters on the streets outside, whose cheers and music can be heard from the fire center.
"Any time we have a president here, I feel it should be a celebration," she said. "I brought my students when it was President Reagan and President Bush," said Ward-Engelking, a retired teacher. "So it's fun to be here again. I'm disappointed to see all the horrible profanities on the signs, but that's where we live, I guess."
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.