The Idaho National Guard announced the preliminary results of an investigation into the Feb. 2 UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crash in which three of its aviators were killed, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Sheridan, saying dangerous weather conditions contributed to the crash, and finding no evidence of mechanical problems with the helicopter. Also, the city of Boise announced Friday plans for a new memorial in Julia Davis Park to honor the lives of three guardsmen who died in the crash; it will be located off the Boise River Greenbelt next to the river.
Chief Warrant Officers Jesse Anderson, 43, George “Geoff” Laubhan, 39, and Matthew Peltzer, 43, were participating in a routine training mission in mountainous terrain south of Boise on Feb. 2 when deteriorating weather conditions caused the pilots to lose all visibility, forcing them to activate an emergency scenario requiring them to rely solely on the aircraft’s internal instruments to navigate, which led to the crash, officials said.
“The crew was returning to Boise when the weather rapidly deteriorated with decreased invisibility due to fog, increased mountain obscuration and precipitation. As a result, the crew lost visual references to the surrounding mountainous terrain,” said Col. Christopher Burt, state aviation officer for the Idaho National Guard.
“The crew was unable to successfully establish a rate of climb that would allow the aircraft to clear the rising terrain and ridgeline. This resulted in the aircraft impacting the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally injuring all crew members,” he said.
The report specified that investigators identified no mechanical failures aboard the aircraft and that the crew had reported inclement weather, but mentioned no issues with the helicopter itself. “It was also determined that all aircraft inspections and required maintenance were current and that the unit’s maintenance program and procedures were deemed healthy and fully functional,” Burt said.
