Through recent investigations into the spread of the new coronavirus, Central District Health has identified more businesses in Boise and Meridian where people who had the virus and were contagious could have unknowingly spread it to others, and a cluster linked to downtown Boise bars has grown to 37 cases, including 34 test-confirmed and three probable.
“Because of this, CDH wants to let the public know of the locations and dates these individuals were present, and encourage anyone there on the same date to watch for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, which may appear 2-14 days after exposure,” according to a news release from the district.
Originally, six downtown Boise bars were identified in relation to the June 5-6 cluster that included 10 cases. The additional businesses where exposure may have occurred are Matador in downtown Boise on June 7; Vista Bar in Boise on June 9; 9th Street Nook in Boise on June 10; and Breakaway Cafe and Spirits in Meridian on Saturday. The full CDH news release is online here; the original release on the cluster is online here; and there's more info in today's edition of the Idaho Press or online here at idahopress.com.