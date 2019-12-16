Idahoans have begun receiving official-looking fliers headed “2019 Congressional District Census” that appear to be census forms, but actually are a fundraising pitch from the Republican National Committee.
Festooned with official-sounding notices, like “Official Document, Do Not Destroy,” the mailings ask recipients a long series of questions about political issues, then solicit donations, including $15 to cover processing costs for those who can’t give more.
Similar mailings to Montana residents this fall prompted a warning from the state Department of Commerce that the solicitations are not from the real U.S. Census, and that the Census won’t ask for money.
“I think people will definitely be confused,” said former Idaho state Rep. Wendy Jaquet, who co-chairs Idaho’s Census committee with Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney. “It makes me so sad.”
Denney noted that the real census hasn’t started its surveys yet; it goes live March 23 with a big push starting April 1.
Not only will real Census forms not solicit money, Denney said, “They even provide postage to send it back.” You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday’s edition of the Idaho Press.