Micro Chip Plant

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for Micron's planned $15 billion semiconductor plant in Boise, Idaho, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, and said that America needs to start making thinks with American parts and American labor. Granholm took part Monday in the groundbreaking for what by the end of the decade is expected to be the largest chipmaking cleanroom in the United States, covering 10 football fields and creating 17,000 American jobs. 

 KEITH RIDLER/AP

Here's an article from the Associated Press; also, Idaho Press reporter Emily White has a full report here at idahopress.com, along with a full gallery of photos from our chief photographer Brian Myrick:

By Keith Ridler

