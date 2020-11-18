Idaho’s state Board of Canvassers met today and certified the results of the Nov. 3 election; in the final accounting, Idaho saw 81.2% of its 1.08 million registered voters turn out. “State and county election officials and workers are to be commended for their dedication, patience and flexibility in staging a successful general election under the challenging circumstances of a global pandemic,” Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney said in a statement. “Idahoans cast a record number of ballots, a record number of which were early or absentee ballots, and produced the highest percentage voter turnout we have seen for any election this century.”
The state Board of Canvassers includes Denney; state Controller Brandon Woolf; and state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, who participated in today’s meeting by phone while the other two attended in person.
The state canvass, conducted after each county has canvassed its results, makes the results of the election official. All told, a record 878,527 Idahoans cast ballots. More than half — 56.2% —were cast early, either through absentee voting or in-person early voting.
The highest turnout counties, by percentage of registered voters, were Fremont, 88.1%; Kootenai, 87.4%; Butte, 86.3%; and Idaho, 85.1%.