All but one of the COVID-19 deaths in Nez Perce County, and nearly all deaths attributed to the illness in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, are linked to an outbreak at Life Care Center of Lewiston, writes Lewiston Tribune reporter Eric Barker. Nez Perce County has seen 19 deaths from the highly contagious respiratory illness. That is tied for the most in the state with Ada County, which has a much larger population and far more cases.
Tiffany Goin, executive director of Life Care Center of Lewiston, confirmed Friday that a total of 18 residents of the nursing home have died from the illness, including nine who tested positive for it and nine others who were not tested but are presumed to have had the disease.
