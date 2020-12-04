The House’s very long delay this morning came after an announcement that committee chairs and vice-chairs would pick their office spaces first, followed by the rest of the members in order of seniority. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, who has seniority but no chairmanship or vice-chairmanship, strongly objected, joined by others facing a similar plight – and seeing their shot at the new first-floor offices evaporating.
House members who aren’t committee chairs or in leadership otherwise have just cubicle space in the Capitol basement. The 12 new office spaces came available when audit staff offices moved across the street; the Legislature remains locked in a legal battle with state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth over additional first-floor office space, in a case that will be heard by the Idaho Supreme Court in January.
When the House finally reconvened, Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, announced, “We are going to address the office issue by the minority is going to have a bloc where they did reside in the past session, and they are going to allocate those offices themselves. The rest of the offices shall be allocated on a seniority basis.”
The House then recessed until 1 p.m.