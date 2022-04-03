Boise PD shooting (copy)

Investigators comb through the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Liberty Street in Boise on February 22. Boise's Office of Police Accountability will send out a media notification following the completion of an officer-involved shooting review moving forward, according to a city spokesperson.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Boise’s Office of Police Accountability will make an adjustment to its media policy moving forward. Specifically, the office will send a notification to local media outlets once a review is conducted on an officer-involved shooting, according to city spokesperson Justin Corr.

The notification will feature a brief statement that the review has been completed along with a link to the office’s website and the specific incident review.

The change in policy comes on the heels of local media reports this week regarding a review conducted from an officer-involved shooting incident last summer involving four Boise police officers and Somali refugee Mohamud Hassan Mkoma.

The review, however, was completed in December and posted on the city’s website without a public notice that it existed. Therefore, the review didn’t come to light nor was it reported on until this week after Office of Police Accountability Director Jesus Jara made a presentation at a Boise City Council meeting.

