Off for a while... Posted by Betsy Betsy Russell Author email Sep 20, 2021 Sep 20, 2021 Updated 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Starting tomorrow, I will be off for the next two weeks. I know there will be lots of news happening while I'm out; please let me know what I miss, and I'll catch up when I return... Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Week Catch Up Happening News Betsy Russell Author email Follow Betsy Russell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments