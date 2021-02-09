I was all set to start identifying him as Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Meridian, when the sixth-term representative approached me in the hallway yesterday to say, “I actually still live in Nampa, and have for 40 years.” I had long puzzled over the fact that Vander Woude, R-Nampa, and his daughter, Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, represent the same district, but appear to be from different counties. Vander Woude told me last week that they live next to each other, just across the ditch, and his home is on the Meridian-Nampa line. He also said he was advised several years ago he could use “Meridian” as his address, with the same ZIP code, and it’d still work, but he’d never updated it.
But he took issue with the way I presented this information in my Sunday column, in an item headed, “He’s not really from Nampa.” It turns out Vander Woude considers himself a Nampan – even though he lives in Ada County, not Canyon County.
Here’s how that’s possible: A one-mile strip of a ZIP code for Nampa stretches across the county line into Ada County, taking in Vander Woude’s house. But his legislative district, District 22, is located solely in Ada County. So his address, by that logic, is Nampa, Ada County. I checked with the city of Nampa, and was told neither the city limits nor the impact area extend across the line into Ada County; just the ZIP code.
To add to the confusion here, Vander Woude’s fellow District 22 representative, Rep. Jason Monks, who lives in the same ZIP code, was identified as R-Nampa through last year, but this year, is officially R-Meridian. He’s in his fifth term; he still has the same address.