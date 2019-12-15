The small nuclear reactors NuScale Power plans to build at the U.S. Department of Energy desert site west of Idaho Falls have cleared another regulatory hurdle, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. NuScale’s plans for the small modular reactors recently completed Phase 4 of their review by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the Oregon-based company announced. This puts the design certification application on track for approval by September.
Phase 4 is the completion of the advanced safety evaluation report. NuScale officials said it is significant since it means the technical review is almost done. Phases 5 and 6 are left, which are a review by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards and preparation of the final safety evaluation report, respectively.
You can read Brown's full report here at postregister.com.