The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has completed 115 infection control surveys in Idaho’s 82 nursing homes, identifying 66 citations that needed correction, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. The other 49 surveys found no deficiencies in nursing homes’ infection control measures. Of the citations, nine involved issues that put residents in immediate jeopardy, the department announced Friday; these are situations that put residents at risk of serious injury, impairment or death and require immediate enforcement.
Facilities with a citation must create a correction plan. Unresolved citations can result in fines, bans on new admissions into the facility or revocation of the facility’s license.
You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.