Jim Rice Senate 9-1-22

Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, opens debate in the Idaho Senate on HB 1, the tax cuts and education funding bill, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

 Screenshot

It didn't take long -- the bill, up from committee, is now before the full Senate. Senators have voted to suspend their rules to take it up and debate and vote on it now, and the debate is starting.

"This will be one-time relief, we'll be able to get this out quickly," said Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, of the one-time rebates included in the bill, HB 1. "Some of our citizens will be receiving their rebate as quickly as this month. That's important."

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments