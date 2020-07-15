Idaho’s state Board of Education voted unanimously this afternoon in favor of cutting 5% from the K-12 public school budget for the coming year, as proposed by Gov. Brad Little, though board members weren’t thrilled about the idea. “We don’t want to cut anywhere, and certainly 5% isn’t something that we celebrate,” said Debbie Critchfield, board president. “Only when we compare it to where other states are. So as we look to see where financially other states are having to ask education and other entities to hold back, 5% doesn’t seem as terrible as some of the other situations.”
Some of the cuts, including $10 million from classroom technology, will be “softened” by adding back federal coronavirus aid funds, noted board member Linda Clark. Others, like a one-year freeze on teacher pay raises under the state’s career ladder plan, won’t. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's print edition of the Idaho Press.