Col. Kedrick Wills, director of the Idaho State Police, answers questions from lawmakers on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, as the panel debated ISP's budget for next year.
Legislative budget writers nixed the funding for the first-ever helicopter requested by the Idaho State Police on Thursday, saying they couldn’t justify the expense.
“We were concerned about the full-time staff and the depreciation of the helicopter,” said Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, who was one of five Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee members on a working group that crafted the ISP budget bill for next year.
The helicopter proposal, which was backed by Gov. Brad Little and by Idaho police chiefs and sheriffs from across the state, requested $6.8 million in state general funds to purchase the helicopter this year and add an aircraft hangar and pad at the ISP’s Meridian campus, along with a line item in next year’s budget for five full-time positions and ongoing operations and maintenance at $298,000.
Both the House and Senate Judiciary committees had considered the request; while the Senate panel supported it, the House committee rejected it, raising concerns that because the helicopter would be based in the Treasure Valley, most of its benefit would go to this region vs. the rest of the state.
ISP and local law enforcement officials said they wanted the helicopter to respond to issues statewide, including major search and rescue operations.
“We’d be better off to contract for these services as needed,” Grow said. “That would be less expensive.”