A North Idaho senator is looking again to change Idaho's initiative process after the state Supreme Court overturned a similar effort in 2021. 

Sen. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, Wednesday introduced a joint resolution to the Senate State Affairs Committee that would put on the ballot whether 6% of voters in all of the state's legislative districts need to sign an initiative for it to be put on the ballot. Currently, the law requires 6% of registered voters in 18 of 35 total districts. 


Load comments