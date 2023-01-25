Members of the group Reclaim Idaho gather outside Ada County Election headquarters in Boise for a press event, Monday, May 2, 2022. The group submitted a final stack of signatures in a drive to qualify its initiative to increase education funding in Idaho for the November ballot.
Senators visit in their chamber at the Idaho Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022; from left are Sens. Doug Ricks, Doug Okuniewicz and Treg Bernt.
Photo by Jim Max
Members of the group Reclaim Idaho gather outside Ada County Election headquarters in Boise for a press event, Monday, May 2, 2022. The group submitted a final stack of signatures in a drive to qualify its initiative to increase education funding in Idaho for the November ballot.
Sen. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, Wednesday introduced a joint resolution to the Senate State Affairs Committee that would put on the ballot whether 6% of voters in all of the state's legislative districts need to sign an initiative for it to be put on the ballot. Currently, the law requires 6% of registered voters in 18 of 35 total districts.
If the resolution is passed, the question on the November 2024 ballot would amend the state's Constitution to add the requirement.
In 2021, the Legislature passed a law that would have made this change, but the Supreme Court unanimously overturned it. The court wrote in its opinion, "that the Legislature has acted beyond its constitutional authority and violated the people’s fundamental right to legislate directly."
Okuniewicz said that if the change is put to voters instead of made by the Legislature, that it should "inoculate it from any legal trouble."