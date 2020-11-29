After a contentious election last month that resulted in a turnover of nearly half its board of directors, the North End Neighborhood Association has yet to certify the results, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe, and neighbors remain locked in conflict over future leadership of the largest neighborhood association in Boise. Three members of the 11-person board of directors, who either were voted out last month or appeared to resign, remained on the board Tuesday during a monthly meeting that would have seen a transition to newly elected board members.
Instead, as the newly elected members watched from the sidelines, the current board chose to hold-off on ratifying the results until a special meeting, led by a professional mediator, reconciles the bitter debate.
