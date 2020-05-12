Here’s the answer to that slightly odd ballot situation up north in District 6, where Rep. Thyra Stevenson, R-Nezperce, passed away yesterday, but her name is still on the ballot in a hard-fought primary against substitute teacher Aaron von Ehlinger of Lewiston. According to Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock, Stevenson’s name will stay on the ballot, because the deadline to withdraw was March 27. But under Idaho law, if a candidate dies within 10 days prior to or following the election, which is the case here, and the candidate has won the primary, the party central committee for her legislative district will choose a replacement whose name will go on the November general election ballot.
That’s a separate process from appointing a new representative to serve out the remainder of her term, which runs through December of 2020; that also will go forward, with the same legislative district party committee selecting three nominees, and the governor appointing a new interim representative to serve until then.