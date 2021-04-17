People all over the state — including reporters like me — have been sitting at their computers on this sunny Saturday morning, hitting "refresh," to see what action Gov. Brad Little has taken on one of the most controversial bills of the legislative session, SB 1110, which would expand the signature requirement to qualify a voter initiative for the ballot from 6% of registered voters in 18 of the 35 legislative districts, to 6% in each of the 35 legislative districts, without exception.
While the total required still would be 6% of registered voters statewide, the change would make it much more difficult to qualify an initiative or referendum for the Idaho ballot, essentially allowing a single legislative district veto power over the rest of the state. The right to initiative and referendum is guaranteed in the Idaho Constitution, but lawmakers have been unhappy with its use by citizens, including the 2018 passage of the Medicaid expansion initiative and the 2012 passage of Propositions 1, 2 and 3 to repeal the controversial education reform measures lawmakers had passed, nicknamed the "Luna Laws."
I have been contacting the governor's office and checking the governor's website, but there has been no news. The governor's listing of his action on bills is "updated nightly on business days during the session," according to the website.
I did just receive this text from the governor's press secretary, Marissa Morrison: "The action and a transmittal letter will be posted later today."
The governor had three options on the bill: Sign it into law, veto it, or allow it to become law without his signature. If he took the third option, he didn't have to do anything; it would have become law without his signature at 11:10 a.m. today. Either the second or third option would require a transmittal letter, as I understand it, while I believe the first would require a veto letter. But I guess we won't know for sure for a while... So much for my ski day up at Bogus Basin!