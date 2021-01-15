When Idaho state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth came up for her budget hearing on Thursday, JFAC members questioned her closely about how she was covering hundreds of thousands of legal expenses from her budget; Ellsworth said she was using the savings from having three positions currently vacant. One senator then asked if that meant that, as budgeters, they should assume the positions are no longer needed going forward.
There was a bit of a different attitude today, when a supplemental appropriation came before the joint budget committee for $4 million to replenish the Legislative Legal Defense Fund. The motion, which transfers the $4 million from the state general fund immediately, within the current budget year, passed on a 14-5 vote with bipartisan opposition, but there were no questions and no debate.
As reported here on Wednesday, the Treasurer’s Office has run up $295,861 in legal fees in its legal fight with the Legislature over office space on the first floor of the state Capitol. The Legislature, on its side, has spent $372,147. With taxpayers footing the bills for both sides, both of which are being represented by private attorneys, that puts the total to date at more than $668,000.
The Legislative Legal Defense Fund was created in 2012, and initially funded with a $200,000 transfer from state general funds. Lawmakers added another $1.05 million in 2015 to defend against the potential listing of the greater sage grouse as an endangered species. They added another $8 million in 2016 to address outstanding tort claims over the Idaho Education Network and to continue the sage grouse litigation.
This $4 million boost wasn’t attributed to any specific case. But budget documents note that the fund is split between the Senate and the House, and while the Senate currently has a $286,170 balance in its portion of the fund, the House’s portion is down to zero. The House has been paying the costs for the office space lawsuit.
The five “no” votes in JFAC today came from Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg; Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird; Brooke Green, D-Boise; and Colin Nash, D-Boise; and Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise. Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene was absent. All other JFAC members voted yes. The appropriation bill still needs House and Senate passage and the governor’s signature to become law, but appropriation bills rarely change once they’re set by the joint committee.