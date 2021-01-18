Both the House and Senate have convened and adjourned their relatively brief floor sessions today; the House chaplain took note of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday today, and Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, spoke about King’s legacy. Today is Martin Luther King Jr.-Idaho Human Rights Day, a state holiday. The Legislature itself doesn’t observe holidays, working straight through them when it is in session, including both MLK Day and President’s Day.
“For some of the new members, you’re probably wondering why we’re working on a holiday when everybody else is home,” Winder told the Senate. “We do that because we want to get our business done as quickly as we can, not out of disrespect or anything else, but we want to do our business and get home.”
Normally, the state holiday is marked with an official state ceremony in the Capitol rotunda that draws hundreds of people and includes speeches, music and a proclamation from the governor; also, there’s usually a big march of several hundred people from BSU to the Capitol. There’s no ceremony or march this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Benjamin Earwicker, director of the Idaho Human Rights Commission, said, “When we reached out, they said they weren’t doing group events in the rotunda because of COVID; that was months ago. So we just decided we would support other agencies that are doing online and remote events today.” That includes an array of events in North Idaho and the Wassmuth Center’s “We Are Everywhere in Harmony” virtual concert this evening.
At the state Capitol today, during the time the ceremonies would usually be taking place, the 2nd-floor rotunda was abandoned. Outside on the steps, two lone volunteers for the advocacy group Health Freedom Idaho were handing out coffee and hot chocolate and brochures about their group, but it was unrelated to the holiday.
“Human rights are something that happen each and every day of the year, and although we’re not coming together to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Idaho Human Rights Day, we can all take action throughout the year to celebrate human rights and to make sure that human rights are supported and strengthened around the state,” Earwicker said.
House Speaker Scott Bedke said personally, he reads the King’s “I Have a Dream” speech every MLK-Idaho Human Rights Day. Said Bedke, “There’s been a lot of things that have been called off this year.”
Though he didn’t read it an official state ceremony, Gov. Brad Little still issued an official proclamation proclaiming today Martin Luther King Jr.-Idaho Human Rights Day. “The ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Idaho’s commitment to human rights are worthy of reflection and serve as a reminder that improving the quality of life for all members of society is everyone’s responsibility,” Little said in his proclamation.