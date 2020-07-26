There will be no jury trials in the month of August in Idaho’s 4th judicial district due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, according to an order from Administrative District Judge Melissa Moody.
Moody on Thursday issued the order suspending all jury trials in the district, which encompasses Ada, Elmore, Boise and Valley counties, on July 16. In her order, Moody wrote she made the decision “to protect public health.”
“This order issues in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the identification of ‘community spread’ and is consistent with the medical guidelines of Central District Health,” Moody wrote in the order. “This order does not prohibit jury selection for trial scheduled to start in September, or the empaneling of grand juries.”
You can read our full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press.