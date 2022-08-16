...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Idaho's state Land Board, including from left, Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Gov. Brad Little, state Controller Brandon Woolf, and state schools Supt. Sherri Ybarra, meets at the state Capitol on Tuesday. Attorney General Lawrence Wasden also serves on the board but wasn't at Tuesday's meeting.
Distributions to schools and other beneficiaries from the state endowment will be frozen next year at this year’s level, due to investment losses in the fund in the fiscal year that ended June 30.
That means total distributions from the endowment in fiscal year 2024 will be $100.3 million, with $61.5 million going to Idaho’s K-12 public schools, the same amount they’re receiving this year.
Chris Anton, manager of investments for the state’s Endowment Fund Investment Board, said the board recommended keeping distributions flat next year. “The rationale for this is that earnings reserves are below target levels, we still are facing a significant inflation hurdle, and financial markets are expected to remain volatile given the uncertainty surrounding our ability to fight inflation without pushing us into a recession,” he told the state Land Board on Tuesday.
The board, which is chaired by the governor and is comprised of other top elected state officials, voted unanimously to approve the recommendation.