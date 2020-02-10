Here’s a quick roundup of some of the legislative action around the Statehouse so far this morning:
The House Revenue & Taxation Committee rejected two versions of legislation to remove the state’s 6% sales tax from groceries, both on split roll-call votes, and then Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, presented his version and withdrew it, so none of the three were introduced.
The House State Affairs Committee voted along party lines to pass HB 413, Rep. Joe Palmer’s bill to require the Boise City Council to hold its council elections by geographic district, after much testimony both for and against the bill; currently city councils can decide on their own when to create districts. Former state Rep. Branden Durst testified in favor of the bill and said the council members won’t do it on their own because it would mean they’d lose their seats. Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, spoke out against the bill and said it’s “not our place” to legislate Boise city politics.
The same panel killed Rep. Dorothy Moon’s bill to eliminate all requirements for publishing legal notices in Idaho newspapers on a tied 7-7 vote. Moon’s bill, HB 439, would have allowed all notices to just be posted on government websites instead. It made no distinction between private legal notices, like those regarding foreclosures, and government agency ones, and came after the same committee rejected identical legislation two years ago in favor of Rep. Britt Raybould’s efforts to meet with stakeholders and come up with a better approach, which is in progress. Moon said she brought the bill because her local paper, the Challis Messenger, had increased its legal ad rates sharply, but those rates actually are set by state statute and haven’t changed since 2008. Rep. Heather Scott, who made the motion to approve the bill, said, “I think we all see that newspapers are a dinosaur.”
Back to House Rev & Tax: A unanimous vote of the committee introduced a proposed constitutional amendment from Reps. Moyle and John Gannon, D-Boise, to make government properties that are leased by third parties subject to property tax, which could mean significant increased property tax collections. Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, also is co-sponsoring the measure.
In the House Health & Welfare Committee, Rep. John McCrostie's bill to ban conversion therapy for gay youth was introduced, but three committee members, Reps. Vander Woude, Christensen and Blanksma, backed a motion to reject it and voted against the motion to introduce.