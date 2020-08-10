Mountain West Championship Football

Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin holds up the Mountain West Championship trophy, as Boise State President Marlene Tromp celebrates in the back and Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson, left, looks on after the Broncos won the championship on Dec. 7, 2019.

 AP

The COVID-19 pandemic brought another crushing blow to the Treasure Valley Monday with the cancellation of the Boise State football team's 2020 season, writes Idaho Press reporter B.J. Rains. The Mountain West Conference announced late Monday afternoon the cancellation of all fall sports, which includes the Broncos.

The league said it would explore rescheduling fall sports in the spring, but made no commitment.

"In the end, the physical and mental well-being of student-athletes across the conference necessitated today’s announcement," Boise State athletic director Curt Apsey said in a statement. "I am so appreciative of all the efforts to this point, and I feel deeply for everyone that has been working towards a championship-caliber season, especially our student-athletes."

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

