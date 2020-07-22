Idaho saw nine new deaths from the coronavirus today, marking the pandemic's deadliest day so far and pushing the total deaths from COVID-19 statewide so far up to 135. Of the new deaths, five were in Ada County, two were in Canyon County, and there was one each in Twin Falls and Blaine counties. Overall, Idaho saw 500 new infections today, 461 of them lab-confirmed and 39 classified as probable, which means they're people who've been exposed to a confirmed case and are showing the same symptoms. Ada County had 228 new cases today; Canyon, 22. The statewide total is now up to 16,322.
There were also 33 new infections among health care workers reported today, for a total to date of 980; and the number hospitalized for COVID-19 jumped up another 18 to 674. There's more data online here at coronavirus.idaho.gov. Tomorrow morning, Gov. Brad Little is scheduled to announce whether the state can move out of Stage 4 of its phased reopening, a decision point that comes up every two weeks. But progress on the reopening criteria hasn't been good; many of the metrics have been moving the wrong direction as cases have surged across the state. Idaho now has just two of its 44 counties that has yet to see a COVID-19 case.