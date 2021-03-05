Nine Idaho attorneys, including former U.S. Attorney for Idaho and former Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis, have applied for the opening on the Idaho Supreme Court that will be created by the retirement of longtime Justice Roger Burdick. Others applying include three sitting judges, including one magistrate, one district judge, and one member of the Idaho Court of Appeals.
Burdick will retire June 30. The Idaho Judicial Council will review and interview all nine applicants, then select two to four finalists to recommend to Idaho Gov. Brad Little, who will appoint Burdick’s successor. After serving out the remainder of Burdick's term, that justice then would stand for election, along with any challengers, in May of 2022. Here’s the full announcement from the Idaho Supreme Court about the nine applicants:
Nine Applicants Seek to Fill Retiring Justice's Term on Idaho Supreme Court
The Idaho Judicial Council today released the names of the applicants for the position. They include:
• Kimmer W. Callahan of Coeur d'Alene, a lawyer in private practice.
• Bart M. Davis of Boise, recently the U.S. attorney for the District of Idaho.
• Leslie M. Hayes of Boise, an Idaho deputy attorney general in that office's Civil Litigation Division.
• Nathan R. Long of Pocatello, a lawyer in private practice.
• Jessica M. Lorello of Meridian, a judge for the Idaho Court of Appeals.
• Diane M. Walker of Meridian, a magistrate judge in the Fourth Judicial District.
• Timothy C. Walton of Boise, a lawyer in private practice.
• Thomas W. Whitney of Nampa, a district judge in the Third Judicial District.
• Colleen D. Zahn of Boise, an Idaho deputy attorney general in that office's Criminal Law Division.
The Supreme Court is Idaho's highest court. It hears appeals from trial courts across the state, certain original claims involving the state of Idaho and oversees the administration of Idaho's statewide court system.
Idaho Code 1-2102 tasks the Judicial Council with reviewing applicants when a vacancy opens on the Supreme Court during a term of office. After interviewing the applicants and reviewing public comment, the Council will select two to four names to provide to Gov. Brad Little. The governor will then appoint one person from those names to the Supreme Court. For more information about the Council, visit judicialcouncil.idaho.gov.
Justice Burdick will retire June 30 after 47 years as an attorney, judge and justice in Idaho's courts. He announced his retirement Feb. 3. The new appointee will serve the remainder of Justice Burdick's term, which ends in January 2023. A nonpartisan election to elect a justice for the next six-year term will be held in May 2022.