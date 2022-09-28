District 10 voters will choose between two Middleton residents — Bob Solomon, a Democrat, and Tammy Nichols, a Republican — for senator this November, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. The district encompasses parts of Star, Middleton, Nampa, and Caldwell.
Solomon characterized himself as the “alternative to extremism candidate.” He worked as a teacher and counselor for 35 years, he said, including 21 years at Vallivue Middle School.
District 10 constituents Solomon has talked to talk about wanting good government, without the government meddling in their lives, as well as good infrastructure, like roads and schools, he said. And yet Idaho’s unruly political atmosphere does not always reflect that, he said.
“We live in a world where people began to scream about stuff that people aren’t talking to me about at the doors,” Solomon said.
Nichols, a current state representative, identified some of her top priorities as preserving agricultural land, balancing growth and development, and school choice. “Those are still high priorities for me, as they are important to the people in District 10,” she said. Other priorities, she said, include reducing inflation through less taxation and cutting taxes such as the grocery tax, “getting Idahoans back to work,” and addressing the “sexualization of children including the transgender push, which is beyond wrong,” Nichols said via email.
“My constituents know I have fought against the agenda of the radical left even prior to being in office as well as continually standing up for them and our great state,” she said.