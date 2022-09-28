Election 2022 Idaho logo for use with election stories Idaho Press

District 10 voters will choose between two Middleton residents — Bob Solomon, a Democrat, and Tammy Nichols, a Republican — for senator this November, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. The district encompasses parts of Star, Middleton, Nampa, and Caldwell.

Solomon characterized himself as the “alternative to extremism candidate.” He worked as a teacher and counselor for 35 years, he said, including 21 years at Vallivue Middle School.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments