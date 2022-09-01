...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, center, at the joint hearing in the Lincoln Auditorium in the state Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Rep. Tammy Nichols is now here at the Capitol, though she had a substitute filling in for her earlier this morning. She just told me, “I was on a plane, hurrying to get here as fast as I could.” She said she named a sub just to make sure she had someone here. Asked where she was flying from, she said she was coming from an education meeting in Oregon, “meeting with parents about transgenderism.” Asked where the meeting was, she said it was “outside LaGrande.”
Asked where she flew from, she said she flew from Boise to Portland and back. Asked whether it wouldn’t have been faster to drive to LaGrande from Boise than to fly to Portland and drive back to LaGrande and then reverse the trip, she said, “We had a few different things” set up. Asked the name of the group she was meeting with, she said it has no name. She said the meeting also included legislators.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.