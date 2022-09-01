Tammy Nichols small

Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, center, at the joint hearing in the Lincoln Auditorium in the state Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Rep. Tammy Nichols is now here at the Capitol, though she had a substitute filling in for her earlier this morning. She just told me, “I was on a plane, hurrying to get here as fast as I could.” She said she named a sub just to make sure she had someone here. Asked where she was flying from, she said she was coming from an education meeting in Oregon, “meeting with parents about transgenderism.” Asked where the meeting was, she said it was “outside LaGrande.”

Asked where she flew from, she said she flew from Boise to Portland and back. Asked whether it wouldn’t have been faster to drive to LaGrande from Boise than to fly to Portland and drive back to LaGrande and then reverse the trip, she said, “We had a few different things” set up. Asked the name of the group she was meeting with, she said it has no name. She said the meeting also included legislators.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

