The city of Nezperce declared a local emergency and urged residents to stay home Saturday when a rally for Sean Anderson, who is charged with felony aggravated assault on a peace officer, was planned to take place, writes Lewiston Tribune reporter Kathy Hedberg; however, attendance at the rally was sparse. Ammon Bundy of Emmett, who led the armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Burns, Oregon, in 2016, had called for people to converge at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office in Nezperce, but the crowd never topped 40 people, the Lewiston Tribune reported. The rally was in support of Anderson, who was involved in a shootout with law enforcement officers July 18 in Ferdinand. Anderson, 52, is being held in the Nez Perce County Jail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the matter Thursday.
