Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, testifies to the House Ethics Committee on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, has been called as the next witness before the House Ethics Committee this afternoon. So far, she has disputed the basis for the questions she’s being asked. An example: When Christopher McCurdy, the attorney for the committee, asked her, “Do you believe the 1st Amendment right is an absolute right?” Giddings responded, “I don’t think I’m here to talk about my beliefs. Because I believe in God and I believe in organic food. … I believe I still don’t know what I’ve been accused of and what the actual evidence is, so maybe you can show me.”
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, noted that she’s been provided copies of the complaints against her and has responded with her own submission to the committee.
When Giddings was asked to summarize her defense against the complaints, she began again reading her opening statement from this morning, word for word. Committee Chairman Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, stopped her, noting that the committee already had heard that today.
In response to another of McCurdy's questions, Giddings, to titters from the audience, asked him, "Where'd you go to law school?" Dixon cautioned her and the audience to observe decorum.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.