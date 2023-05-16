Brant Petersen will serve as the next forest supervisor for the Boise National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service announced in a Friday press release.
Brant replaces Tawnya Brummett, who left the position in January, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Christina Lords writes.
“His diverse experience in forest management, recreation, hazardous fuels treatment, wildland fire and leadership will help the Boise National Forest continue to be successful in our Forest Service mission,” Intermountain Regional Forester Mary Farnsworth said in the release.
Petersen has 28 years of Forest Service experience and serves as the Idaho State Liaison, according to the release. As the liaison, he worked closely with Idaho’s legislative representatives, county officials, state and federal agencies, and various other stakeholders throughout Idaho.
Prior to this position, he served as the district ranger for the Idaho City Ranger District of the Boise National Forest for nine years. He started his career in 1995 working in the timber program on the Boise National Forest. He went on to work in engineering on the Deschutes National Forest in central Oregon and Boise National Forest, then worked in recreation management for the Payette National Forest. Petersen served as a Forest Service line officer for 15 years, working on projects and issues including vegetation management, wildfire rehabilitation, fuels management, large-scale mining exploration projects, and various recreation management projects.