The Cascade Ranger Station for the Boise National Forest.

 Anteia McCollum/Idaho Capital Sun

Brant Petersen will serve as the next forest supervisor for the Boise National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service announced in a Friday press release.

Brant replaces Tawnya Brummett, who left the position in January, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Christina Lords writes.


