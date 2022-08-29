...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight MDT Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat wave will bring record temperatures
through early September. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees
above the normal temperatures for this time of year.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Idaho State Capitol building reflected in the Joe R. Williams building on March 23, 2021.
Idaho residents can now subscribe to receive notifications for public meetings for almost 200 state of Idaho agencies, boards and commissions through Townhall.Idaho.Gov, according to an announcement from Gov. Brad Little and State Controller Brandon Woolf, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Christina Lords.
Other enhancements to the public meetings website include the ability to use a keyword search, copy meetings to your online calendar and use a text reader to find information in documents related to public meetings. The site allows the public to see all scheduled state agency public meetings by date, among other features, with links to information including full agendas and videoconference links.
Improved navigation for agencies that publish information to the website will also make posting and monitoring meeting statuses more user-friendly, the officials said in a press release.
“Users asked for enhancements to our portal, and my team listened to those requests and took action,” Woolf said. “Every enhancement was created to make the functionality of Townhall Idaho more user-friendly and encourage greater engagement by our citizens.”