CapSun capital reflections photo

The Idaho State Capitol building reflected in the Joe R. Williams building on March 23, 2021.

 OTTO KITSINGER/Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho residents can now subscribe to receive notifications for public meetings for almost 200 state of Idaho agencies, boards and commissions through Townhall.Idaho.Gov, according to an announcement from Gov. Brad Little and State Controller Brandon Woolf, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Christina Lords.

Other enhancements to the public meetings website include the ability to use a keyword search, copy meetings to your online calendar and use a text reader to find information in documents related to public meetings. The site allows the public to see all scheduled state agency public meetings by date, among other features, with links to information including full agendas and videoconference links.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

