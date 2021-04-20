Idaho's newly signed industrial hemp legalization law is expected to help crop diversity in rural communities and bring in additional revenue, write Idaho Press reporters Ryan Suppe and Rachel Spacek. HB 126, which Gov. Brad Little signed into law on Friday, ended Idaho’s distinction as the last state to legalize the non-intoxicating crop for cultivation by farmers. The bill also allows for transportation and processing of the plant.
The bill, HB 126, amends Idaho’s list of controlled substances to differentiate between hemp and marijuana. Hemp has no more than 0.3% THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. The legislation authorizes the production, research, processing and transportation of industrial hemp by those licensed in Idaho. It doesn't, however, legalize hemp products sold to consumers, including CBD oil, that contain any amount of THC.
“House Bill 126 is a farming, processing, trucking and research bill,” said Idaho Farm Bureau lobbyist Braden Jensen during a March hearing. “House Bill 126 is not a CBD, THC or medical marijuana bill.”
The bill includes an emergency clause making it effective immediately upon signing, but Idaho Farm Bureau representatives said the process of setting up the new regulation system for industrial hemp would take long enough that the first hemp growing season in Idaho likely wouldn’t start until 2022.
Prior to HB 126, it was legal to sell hemp-derived products in Idaho, as long as they contained no amount of THC. Shops selling CBD, or cannabidiol — an extract from hemp that’s used to treat various ailments, such as pain, anxiety and movement disorders — opened across the state after the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp at the federal level.
Treasure Valley CBD retailers say they don’t expect to be immediately impacted by the new Idaho law, but there may be benefits in the near future. Holly Pearl, who co-owns CBD Kave, an online retailer based in Kuna, with her husband, Nic Pearl, said she hopes to someday buy her products from local growers and processors.
“I think it would be great to have some truly local products coming out of Idaho,” she said. “It is a great climate here for it. I can even see companies coming from other states to capitalize on the opportunity to grow here.”
Prior to HB 126, Idaho law made no distinction between industrial hemp and marijuana. As a result, the state arrested several truck drivers hauling loads of industrial hemp through Idaho and threatened them with drug trafficking charges that carry mandatory minimum prison terms.
Tim Cornie, an organic farmer in Buhl, told the Idaho Press on Monday he’s excited about the legalization. He said it will especially help diversify the crops grown in rural communities in Idaho.
“The grain is nutritious and it gives farmers another rotational crop to add to the docket,” Cornie said.
He estimated hemp could bring in $500 to $600 an acre for farmers that grow it, though he said with such a new crop it’s hard to estimate what the yield will be.
