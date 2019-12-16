Former Idaho House Speaker Bruce Newcomb and former Idaho Attorney General and Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones have penned an op-ed piece, strongly praising the work of Idaho's Office of Performance Evaluations, and arguing against moves to trim back its duties or divert some of its resources. "We believe it would be a mistake to reduce financial support for the OPE, change its mission, or take away its independence," the two write.
Newcomb, a Republican, was one of the first two co-chairs, along with then Democratic Sen. Bruce Sweeney, of the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee, which oversees OPE and selects agencies to be evaluated. JLOC is the only legislative committee that's split evenly between the two parties.
In their article, Newcomb and Jones recount the history of OPE and some of its landmark findings over the years, which have helped shape legislative changes in state agencies.
"Some have suggested that OPE resources should be diverted to the legislative budget-writing committee to provide quicker, less in-depth answers as to where state revenues should be spent," the two write. "We think that would be a mistake. Evidence-based spending decisions are essential in this time of growing problems and shrinking resources. There is a place for quick and dirty decision-making but it should not supplant the deliberative approach that has been so effective with the OPE. Why throw out or hamstring an office that is working and producing results for the benefit of taxpayers?"
You can read the full article here at Idaho Politics Weekly.