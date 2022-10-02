360 Behavioral (copy)

A view of one of the therapy rooms available for use by clients at 360 Behavioral Health in Meridian. On Friday, it was announced that Idaho will soon be adding youth centers for youth going through a mental health crisis.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Idaho will soon have two new kinds of centers that will provide services and resources for youth. One new type of center will be the Youth Behavioral Health Community Crisis Centers, which will “provide young people with a safe place to get help if they are having suicidal thoughts or (are) struggling with issues like drug abuse or domestic violence,” according to the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections.

“Many young people who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis eventually end up hospitalized or incarcerated, and those are expensive and sometimes ineffective options,” said IDJC Director Monty Prow. “By making it easier and faster for youth to get help, these centers will create opportunities for better outcomes at far less cost to taxpayers.”

