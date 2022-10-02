A view of one of the therapy rooms available for use by clients at 360 Behavioral Health in Meridian. On Friday, it was announced that Idaho will soon be adding youth centers for youth going through a mental health crisis.
Idaho will soon have two new kinds of centers that will provide services and resources for youth. One new type of center will be the Youth Behavioral Health Community Crisis Centers, which will “provide young people with a safe place to get help if they are having suicidal thoughts or (are) struggling with issues like drug abuse or domestic violence,” according to the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections.
“Many young people who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis eventually end up hospitalized or incarcerated, and those are expensive and sometimes ineffective options,” said IDJC Director Monty Prow. “By making it easier and faster for youth to get help, these centers will create opportunities for better outcomes at far less cost to taxpayers.”
The Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare are working together to fund the development of the centers around the state; the state Legislature approved funding for them this year. Youth will be able to stay at the centers for 24 hours and will be connected with behavioral health specialists who can de-escalate the crisis and connect them with community-based resources.
The other new type of center will be youth assessment centers, which will screen young people to divert them from the juvenile justice and child welfare systems. “By identifying what kind of help these kids need at an earlier age, we can create better outcomes at less cost to taxpayers,” Prow said.