The House Ways & Means Committee has voted to introduce a new version of the big transportation funding bill that would, like two earlier versions, raise the amount of state sales tax revenues shifted from the general fund to roads and bridges from the current 1% to 4.5%, but this one would send $80 million of the amount shifted to the Idaho Transportation Department to bond for big projects. The remainder, and any growth, would go to local highway jurisdictions. Meanwhile, the Senate is debating SB 1183, the “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill; the House panel also introduced, on a party-line vote, new legislation to increase fees on Idaho electric vehicles.
In the coming year, the amount the new transportation bill would shift from the general fund is expected to come to $84 million, according to the bill’s Statement of Purpose, so the locals would get $4 million. Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, the House transportation chairman who is co-sponsoring the bill with Senate Transportation Chair Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, told the committee that based on revenues so far this year, he’s guessing it could go higher, likely providing about $7.5 million to local highway jurisdictions.
The $80 million figure is the amount sought by Gov. Brad Little, who said it could allow the state to bond for up to $1.6 billion in major road and bridge projects around the state.
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, moved to introduce the bill, and the motion carried on a voice vote. The introduction means the proposal can get a bill number; it’ll then return to the House Transportation Committee for a full hearing.
That’s also the plan for the electric vehicle fee increase, which Palmer also proposed. It would more than double the state’s annual electric vehicle registration fee from the current $140 to $300 a year. Palmer said it also would provide an option for those who don’t drive lots of miles in their electric vehicles to instead pay 2.5 cents per mile driven; they’d have to report annual mileage to ITD.
Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, questioned the amount. “My understanding was that $140 was already set at a higher level than the gas tax they were not paying,” she said of plug-in electric vehicle owners. She also questioned the administrative costs of verifying people’s annual mileage.
Palmer said he didn’t think it’d be much because it’s “just a few cars,” and said, “When we get to a certain point, there’s going to be 50% of cars that are electric; I think we will have to re-look at this.” He said he calculated the $300 fee based on taxes paid by an average gas-powered vehicle driver driving 12,000 to 15,000 miles per year at 20 miles per gallon. He estimated it’d raise $300,000 a year in additional fees.
The bill was introduced on a 4-3 party-line vote.
Palmer also introduced a new bill to set a new “convenience fee” of $29 for vehicle buyers or registrants who use electronic vehicle registration services, rather than go in-person to the DMV to register a vehicle. He estimated the bill would raise an additional $6.1 million a year, which would go to the Strategic Initiatives Fund for road and bridge projects.
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, said, “I just want to confirm that this would be optional.”
Palmer said yes. People could save money by going to the DMV in person, he said, “but it’s just way more convenient for them to do it, and gives options, so that we don’t have lines at the DMV like we do now,” he said. He said that would include having car dealers handle the registration when people buy a new car.
The panel also introduced a resolution from Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, to honor Legislative Services Director Eric Milstead as he retires after 23 years of working for the Idaho Legislature.