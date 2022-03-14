The House Ways & Means Committee today introduced a new version of the Senate-passed resolution honoring the 50th anniversary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area that the House killed last week. Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, told the Associated Press, “I worked with Rep. (Judy) Boyle, she had concerns about language in there that would in her interpretation allow for potential further creation of wilderness. I worked closely with her as well as with Chairman Gibbs to remove that language, and now what we’ve got is a straight honoring of the creation of the SNRA and of the fine folks that have worked there.”
“I certainly do believe that it’s important that we honor it,” Burns said. “It’s a tremendous resource for all Idahoans and actually all Americans as well.”
When the House killed the Senate-passed resolution, SCR 117, on an 18-51 vote last week, Boyle objected to a line in the bill that said, “BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that as land management agencies consider changes to future public land designations, those changes should be considered only through a transparent process that includes input from Idahoans, including those most impacted by new designations.”
In the new version of the resolution, that line is missing; the resolution is otherwise unchanged.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.