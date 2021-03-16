The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee this morning approved a new version of the budget bill authorizing the State Board of Education to spend a $5.98 million federal early childhood grant. Passed on an 18-2 vote with just Reps. Nate and Giddings dissenting, the new version adds “intent language,” which has the force of law, to address concerns raised in the full House when it defeated the earlier version, 34-36. Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, said the language is intended to “alleviate some of those concerns.”
Here is the full text of the intent language:
“USE OF FUNDS. Moneys appropriated in Section 1 for the Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5) Renewal shall not be used to dictate curricula for use by local collaboratives. Local collaborative stakeholder participation shall include: parents/families, early childhood educators, a representative from the state board of education, at least one representative from the local K-12 school district and/or charter school, and at least three community participants from a mix of public, private, nonprofit, faith-based, government, health care, and civic organizations. Local collaboratives shall be financially self-sufficient, relying on local funding sources after the activities of Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5) Renewal are completed. The State Board of Education shall oversee the grant and sub-grantees to ensure the activities, projects, objectives, and outcomes are met and that federal requirements, reports, and deadlines outlined in the grant award are satisfied.”
Amador said the language is intended to address some House members’ concerns about curriculum, stakeholder involvement and oversight.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, spoke against the move, saying he doubted that intent language “has ever been binding or ever held accountability for everyone.” Intent language in a budget bill has the effect of law for the same budget year covered by the appropriation.
Nate also continued to criticize the National Association for the Education of Young Children; the grant is to be administered by the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children. “I have a problem with the content and the mission of the National Association for the Education of Young Children,” Nate said. “It’s clear in their goals that they do want to establish values or issues that are contrary to the values of Idaho. They do mention white fragility.”
He added, “I have a problem with establishing either a state or a federal role in pre-K. We’ve been avoiding that for many years. … It’s probably best left for families and communities, the care of our youngest children.” He also said he thought the state could fund the program itself from the state surplus, rather than accept a federal grant and involve “a single nonprofit with questionable motives.”
Nate and Giddings also cast the only votes against the supplemental appropriation allowing for the grant when it first was considered in JFAC. That time, it passed 16-2.