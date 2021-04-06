The House Ways & Means Committee, which meets at 1:30 in room EW05 of the Capitol, has four items on its agenda, including introducing a new version of the big transportation funding bill from House Transportation Chairman Joe Palmer, R-Meridian. The House already passed Palmer’s second version of the bill, but Gov. Brad Little objected to it in appearances around the state, saying it didn’t go far enough to provide ongoing funding for bonds for major state road and bridge projects.
Also on the agenda are a resolution from Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, to honor Legislative Services Director Eric Milstead, who is retiring; and two other new bills from Palmer, one on “electric vehicle fees” and the other on “electronic vehicle fees.”
When the meeting starts, you can watch live here.