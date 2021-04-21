In the House Ways & Means Committee this afternoon, House Rev & Tax Chairman Steven Harris introduced a new version of HB 332, the $389 million tax-cut bill for individual and corporate income tax payers. Harris, R-Meridian, said the new version has three changes: It removes a clause that would have permanently deprived cities and counties from receiving their 11.5% share of sales tax revenues from online sales starting in 2024; it cuts the number of Idaho individual income tax brackets from seven to five, by eliminating the second-lowest and second-highest brackets and blending them with the brackets above them; and it changes the mechanism for transferring funds for a one-time $220 million rebate to Idaho taxpayers who filed income tax returns in 2019, without changing the amounts.
There was little discussion of the effect of the changes. Harris said the change in the number of brackets from seven to five results in "a very similar dollar value, it's about $7 million less, in fact, cost to the state."
The bill's fiscal note shows a $6.5 million difference in the permanent tax cuts authorized by the bill, coming to $162.9 million next year, down from $169.4 million in HB 332. That brings the total impact of the bill, from the one-time tax rebates and permanent tax cuts combined, to $382.9 million next year.
Idaho has been routing all proceeds from sales tax collections on online sales into a special "tax relief fund," nicknamed the "Wayfair" account after the 2018 court case that led to internet sales tax collections, South Dakota v. Wayfair, since 2019. That fund has since accumulated a huge balance, estimated to hit $180 million by July 1.
The tax-cut plan calls for taking most of that money, permanently into the future, to underwrite the permanent income tax cuts. The new version of the bill specifies the same amount, $110 million, to come out of that relief fund for that purpose, in fiscal year 2022 and every year after that. It makes no adjustment in the amount to account for the future revenue sharing to cities and counties. The new version of the bill also calls for transferring $180 million from the tax relief fund, draining it, on July 15 to to partially underwrite the one-time income tax rebate; the remaining $40 million would come from the general fund.
As before, Harris wrote in the bill's Statement of Purpose that the $40 million would be "covered by not conforming to some IRS codes in HB 58," though that's a separate bill that's already been signed into law, independent of the tax-cut plan.
"I believe this could move to the floor," Harris told the committee.
Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, moved to introduce the new version of the bill and recommend it go straight to the full House without further hearing.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said, "The Senate is sitting on this bill in the amending order." She asked "what the objective is here," of introducing a new version. Senators have proposed six amendments to HB 332, but they haven't taken it up as yet in their 14th Order for amendments.
Harris answered, "There has been some discussion in the Senate that we give them a clean, maybe faster option."
The motion passed on a 4-3 party-line vote, with all Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed.