Parents traveling through Boise Airport have a new vending machine just for them, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. Located next to the food court, a special vending machine installed by Wild Hare Vending sells products specifically for parents with children under 5 years old.
The products, which have been available 24/7 since the vending operation opened in August, include diapers, wipes, kid-friendly snacks, pacifiers and toys, all geared toward parents traveling with children who are in need of extra supplies.
Boise couple Seth and Aimee Rossiter decided to start the vending machine business after running into issues traveling with their baby a few years ago. They were returning from Ireland through Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and desperately in need of more wipes, but there were none to be found at what was once the world’s busiest airport.
