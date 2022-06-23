Idaho’s new top federal prosecutor says civil rights and hate crime enforcement are top-of-mind for federal prosecutors both in Idaho and nationwide.
“It’s always been important,” Josh Hurwit told the Idaho Press in an interview this week. “But with the rise in hate incidents that we’ve seen really starting in the pandemic, and now continuing with various groups in Idaho and around the country, obviously the tragic shooting in Buffalo put this front and center.”
He declined to say whether his office is looking into the recent incident in Coeur d’Alene in which 31 members of the white nationalist Patriot Front were arrested and charged with conspiracy to riot as, packed in the back of a U-Haul truck, they headed to disrupt a Pride in the Park event in a local city park.
“Under our policy, I can’t answer that question,” Hurwit said. “I can’t confirm or deny whether there’s a federal investigation.”
“But I can say, and I want to say, that we are fully committed to protecting the civil rights of all Idahoans and enforcing the rule of law through the prosecution of hate crimes when that’s appropriate,” he said.
Hurwit has been an assistant United States attorney in Idaho since 2012, serving under both previous U.S. attorneys, Wendy Olson and Bart Davis. He counts both as mentors. He’s taken a lead role in prosecuting the Aryan Knights white supremacist prison gang in Idaho, along with securities fraud prosecutions, environmental litigation, public corruption and firearms offenses.
“I think it’s important to also say that one of our jobs is to protect First Amendment expression,” Hurwit said. “Beliefs in and of themselves are not crimes. I want to be clear. When we discuss this as an office, when we investigate and we prosecute violent extremists, what we are investigating and prosecuting is the criminal conduct, violence most likely, and not their beliefs or ideology, however abhorrent that is.”
He noted he grew up Oregon. “I was aware as a kid of the Aryan Nations,” Hurwit said. “And I’ve been prosecuting the Aryan Knights case. … So I’ve observed first-hand that our state still has a long way to go. I don’t think that’s a surprise to anyone.”
“In addition to that First Amendment principle, I do think it’s important to say clearly that racism and white supremacy and anti-Semitism and white nationalism and homophobia are wrong, and they are inconsistent with what our country stands for,” he said. “I’m hopeful that more leaders from all walks of life will stand up and be clear about that.”
