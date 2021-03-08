House Transportation Chairman Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, introduced legislation this afternoon in the House Ways & Means Committee to shift an additional $68 million a year from the state general fund to transportation projects, for a sharply increased program that would permit bonding for those projects at both the state and local level. Currently, 1% or a minimum of $15 million of the state’s sales tax proceeds is being shifted from the general fund to road projects every year; that was first authorized by the Legislature in 2017. In 2019, the Legislature added authority for the Idaho Transportation Department to bond against those funds, allowing bigger projects to be financed.
Palmer’s new bill, introduced on a divided vote in the leadership committee this afternoon, would increase the shift to 4.5% and the minimum amount to $67 million. It also would designate 30% of the funds for local government transportation projects, while the current 1% shift goes only to state-level projects. The bill’s fiscal note estimates that the shift would reduce the general fund by $68.36 million in fiscal year 2022 if it becomes law, based on sales tax proceeds.
The state’s general fund, from which the money would be shifted, is what funds public schools, prisons, health and welfare and all other state programs. Traditionally, Idaho’s transportation funding has come largely from dedicated funds – gas taxes and vehicle registration fees. The 2017 bill was a major departure from that; this takes it a big step further.
Palmer partnered with Jeremy Chou, attorney and lobbyist for the American Council of Engineering Companies, which represents civil engineers, to draft the new legislation.
The bill expands the existing Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation program, which was established with the first shift of the sales tax funds. State-level projects still would be those chosen by the Idaho Transportation Board for mitigating traffic times, improving traffic flow, and easing congestion. For local projects, eligible projects would be those including, but not limited to, projects that mitigate traffic times, maintain and improve highways and streets, improve traffic flows, construct new highways and bridges necessary to expand the local system, ease congestion, or maintain, repair or replace bridges and other infrastructure.
The measure also allows local units of government to join together to apply for grants from the newly expanded fund.
The Ways & Means vote today to introduce the bill clears the way for a full hearing.