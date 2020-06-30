ISP handsfree announcement photo courtesy
With a few exceptions, as of Wednesday, holding a cellphone while driving will be illegal in Idaho, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. That’s thanks to a new state law, which requires electronic devices be in hands-free mode while driving, including when stopped at red lights, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. The new law is aimed at cutting down on distracted driving.

Under the new law:

• Drivers can only use electronic devices and mobile phones in hands-free mode.

• Drivers are only permitted to touch devices to activate hands-free mode.

• Drivers are not permitted to hold or support any electronic device/phone.

• Activation of GPS, voice to text, and making or receiving calls is permitted with one-touch or voice command.

• Handheld use is allowed only if the vehicle is both stationary and not located in a public travel lane, or in the event of an emergency.

• Drivers are not allowed to touch a device for texting, emailing, apps, video, or internet use.

Should a driver receive two distracted driving violations in three years, the new law states insurance companies can consider those violations when establishing insurance rates for a driver.

A first offense will be punishable by a $75 fine, and a second offense will warrant a $150 fine. Third and subsequent offenses within three years will mean a $300 fine and the possibility of a 90-day license suspension. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

