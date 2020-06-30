With a few exceptions, as of Wednesday, holding a cellphone while driving will be illegal in Idaho, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. That’s thanks to a new state law, which requires electronic devices be in hands-free mode while driving, including when stopped at red lights, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. The new law is aimed at cutting down on distracted driving.
Under the new law:
• Drivers can only use electronic devices and mobile phones in hands-free mode.
• Drivers are only permitted to touch devices to activate hands-free mode.
• Drivers are not permitted to hold or support any electronic device/phone.
• Activation of GPS, voice to text, and making or receiving calls is permitted with one-touch or voice command.
• Handheld use is allowed only if the vehicle is both stationary and not located in a public travel lane, or in the event of an emergency.
• Drivers are not allowed to touch a device for texting, emailing, apps, video, or internet use.
Should a driver receive two distracted driving violations in three years, the new law states insurance companies can consider those violations when establishing insurance rates for a driver.
A first offense will be punishable by a $75 fine, and a second offense will warrant a $150 fine. Third and subsequent offenses within three years will mean a $300 fine and the possibility of a 90-day license suspension. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.