Gov. Brad Little today announced a new Idaho Child Care Emergency Grant program aimed at providing child care business owners with the financial resources to reopen and continue operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. “As we begin the staged reopening of Idaho and our residents return to their places of work, I want to make sure they have consistent care for their children,” Little said in a news release. “These grants not only help working parents in Idaho, they also help the owners of these small businesses.”
Applications for the emergency grants will be accepted May 1 through June 30. Interested business owners can apply by downloading and completing the Idaho Child Care Emergency Fund application online here.
The Emergency Grant is available to licensed and/or ICCP certified childcare providers who administer full time childcare, and who will be open and operating during the months for which funding is requested. Eligible expenses include staffing costs or hazard pay; cleaning and janitorial expenses; consumable supplies and materials; and general business operations such as rent or utilities.
Protocols for the May 1 opening of child care or day care facilities are posted online here.
Funding is coming from Idaho’s $1.25 billion in federal aid under the CARES Act.